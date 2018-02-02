Daily Briefing: Merkel shifts in coalition quest

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany's Angela Merkel has signalled readiness to increase public spending to secure an elusive coalition agreement with the rival Social Democrats, as talks look ever more likely to drag through a self-imposed weekend deadline into next week.

Merkel indicated late on Thursday that Germany’s hefty upgrade of its growth forecast for this year offered “additional margin” for negotiators that could help seal a deal. Just how big that margin is will be the stuff of talks in coming hours, but it suggests Merkel’s desire to compromise and get a deal done. It comes after it has started to dawn on many in her party just how big a potential shift in German policy on the eurozone is the accord already contained in the draft coalition deal.

Under that, Merkel has already accepted an “investment budget” for the single currency bloc and turning the ESM bailout mechanism into a full-blown European Monetary Fund under parliamentary control and anchored in European Union law. All of this in theory pushes Berlin closer to Paris’ view of what the eurozone should be - but with much detail still to be ironed out, only an irrepressible optimist will be hailing progress for Europe at this stage.

Violence yesterday around the northern French port city of Calais showed yet again that the 2016 closure of the notorious "Jungle" migrant camp has done little to solve the underlying problems. Four migrants were in a critical condition after being shot during a brawl between Eritrean and Afghan migrants, with others also injured. This comes only weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron agreed additional support from Britain (where most of the migrants see their final destination) to manage security. His interior minister is due to report on the situation this morning.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip visit Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

British PM Theresa May comes away from China today with nine billion pounds worth of deals signed and warm words from her Chinese hosts, who congratulated her on a "pragmatic" approach that included not raising human rights issues in public. Trade - and the compromises the UK will have to make to get it - will be on top of her agenda when she gets back to the UK: there are signs of new divisions within her cabinet on whether Britain could and should stick to EU customs union arrangements after leaving the bloc. Trade Minister Liam Fox is out this morning saying that would be very difficult.

MARKETS

The global bond selloff gathers pace, and equities are starting to feel the heat. Asian stocks fell on Friday and European markets, also hit by the strong euro, are expected to open lower too. Wall Street put in a more positive performance thanks to a sharp bounce in U.S. tech giants Amazon and Apple following their Q4 results. Earnings again in focus today, as is the U.S. employment report for January. But the relentless rise in bond yields will probably set the tone again. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is nudging 2.80 pct and the 30-year yield is back above 3 pct.

Rising yields on the back of strong economic growth is what you would expect, but how long can stocks print record high after record high before a correction is triggered? Rising yields are posing a severe test for stocks, not only because the cost of capital is higher but because bonds are suddenly more attractive to investors. Strong corporate earnings may be needed to keep the equity rally on track.