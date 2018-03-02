Daily Briefing: Trump alarms on steel; May sets Brexit "way ahead"

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's announcement of hefty new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the U.S. has sent a shiver through world markets alarmed at the prospect of a new trade war.

Chairman, CEO and president of Nucor John Ferriola and U.S. Steel CEO Dave Burritt flank U.S. President Donald Trump as he announces that the United States will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum during a meeting at the White House., March 1, 2018

“ The world stands on the brink of a trade war as Donald Trump announces severe tariffs on steel and aluminium - forget the yield curve - this is how recessions start ”

The European Union is among those warning of retaliatory measures if he goes ahead with the plan. It said overnight it will seek WTO-compatible measures to safeguard its domestic sectors, with steel industry leaders estimating the tariffs would cut in half European steel exports to the U.S., put at around 5 million tonnes last year.

British PM Theresa May will call in a long-awaited speech around midday today for the broadest and deepest possible trading relationship with the EU after Brexit, according to extracts released overnight. However, they gave no hint on how Britain plans to square the many circles required to get such a deal.

Brussels has already rejected her "three baskets" approach - dividing the economy into three areas, each with differing levels of convergence with EU rules and standards - as cherry-picking, so there will be big disappointment if there are no new ideas on that front. Likewise on the Northern Ireland border question, where the EU has thrown the ball back in her court.

It's a big weekend for European politics, with the Italian general election on Sunday plus the result of the ballot of Germany's SPD party membership on a proposed new grand coalition with Angela Merkel.

As party leaders in Italy wrap up their campaigning today, it is still far from clear whether any grouping can achieve a workable majority: if anyone can do it, that would be Silvio Berlusconi and his centre-right allies, but the narrowness of the margin and Italy’s complex voting system mean we could be well into Monday before we find out.

The SPD vote is no more certain at this stage, but at least the result should come out quickly - some time on Sunday morning. A‘No’ vote would be a massive complication for both Germany and Europe. One of the big questions would then be whether Merkel opts to see out what would almost certainly be her last term in office with a fragile minority government.

Also worth watching for today is a speech by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte setting out new ideas on how to take Europe forward. The Netherlands in the past has tended to hide behind Germany on such matters as euro zone discipline, but Merkel’s new weakness may prompt it to be more vociferous on its own account.

And with the Dutch economy among those most exposed to Brexit, it will be interesting to hear whether he is ready to make any compromises to allow Britain a soft Brexit option.

MARKETS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with European Union Council President Donald Tusk at 10 Downing Street, March 1, 2018

As if the winter weather wasn’t bad enough in Europe, a couple of other storms have hit world markets – first Trump triggered another late selloff on Wall Street and this morning in Asia with talk of 10-25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Second, the Bank of Japan’s Kuroda said he could consider an end to ultra-easy policies should the inflation target be achieved by March 2020, and sent the yen and 10-yr government bond yields surging. Kuroda’s comments came just after the BOJ reduced purchases of long-dated bonds this week.

But Trump first – fears of a trade war took the Dow and MSCI World indexes down more than 1 percent yesterday evening, with both indexes now in negative territory for the year. Trumps comments overshadowed those of Powell, who had sent Treasury yields down by saying the U.S. economy was not overheating. Well, Trump sent them plunging some 6 bps to three week lows of 2.80 percent.

No matter that the NY Fed’s William Dudley chimed in to say that four rate hikes a year would still be construed as gradual. Treasuries remain around 2.82 percent this morning and Bund yields are likewise down, with 10-yr yields at 5-week lows. Gainers from Trump comments were U.S. steel firms, some of which rallied up to 10 percent.

Losers? Pretty much everyone else, with steel-consuming U.S. automakers and equipment firms such as Caterpillar down as much as 5 percent last night, Tokyo tumbling 2.5 percent (hurt also by Kuroda) and Asian steelmakers such as Posco, Baoshan and Kobe losing some 1-4 percent on the day. World shares are headed for the first weekly loss since mid-Feb.

European shares opened as much 0.9 percent weaker, putting the pan European STOXX index on track for a weekly loss of over 2 percent. Germany is down 1 percent. Shares in global steelmakers listed in Europe such as Tenaris, ArcelorMittal, Outokumpu and SSAB - which have facilities in the U.S. - will be in focus after Trump's confirmation of plans for a 25 percent tariff on steel imports.

Interestingly though, according to analysts at Jefferies, the new tariffs may not hurt Europe as much. But markets will also be jittery ahead of the weekend election in Italy and results of Germany’s opposition SPD vote on forming a coalition.

On currency markets, the dollar was the first casualty, falling off six-week highs against G10 currencies last night, though it is flat today and up for the week. After the Kuroda comments, it slipped half a percent at one point, touching two-week lows. The euro is on the back foot after firming overnight but the Aussie could suffer from the steel moves.

Sterling, languishing just off seven-week lows, faces two important tests – a Mark Carney speech at 1015 GMT and a Theresa May speech at 1330 GMT on future“economic partnership” with the EU. Ironically, Mrs May will be setting out her trade stall exactly as a trade war seems to be brewing.

In emerging markets, stocks fell 0.7 percent to two-week lows and were set to end the week down around 2.6 percent

— A look at the day ahead from European Economics and Politics Editor Mark John and EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan. The views expressed are their own —