Daily Briefing: Austria - Europe's latest shift rightwards

LONDON (Reuters) - Since the 2015 migration drama, the centre of political gravity has shifted rightwards in much of Europe, with mainstream conservatives in particular taking on some of the tougher policies of their far-right rivals.

Top candidate of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz attends his party's victory celebration meeting in Vienna, Austria, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austria's Sebastian Kurz of the establishment OVP party did exactly that and is now on track to become chancellor - but he will need a partner to govern. Given that he has repeatedly stated his intention to shake up cosy Austrian consensus politics, the question is whether he will bring the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) into power. The last time that happened in 1999, a horrified European Union imposed sanctions against Austria.

Such is the mood these days, the EU response is likely to be more muted. For now, Kurz says he is waiting to see the full results after postal ballots are counted before he makes up his mind.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has just failed to clarify whether he had declared Catalonia's independence from Spain last week, paving the way for the central government to take control of the region and rule it directly. Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had given him until 0800 GMT to clarify his position and said Madrid would suspend Catalonia's autonomy if he chooses independence.

In a letter made public by local media this morning, Puigdemont did directly answer that question and instead called for dialogue. The move has unsettled markets, with the Spanish-German bond yield widening.

Theresa May travels to Brussels on Monday for talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker after deadlock in Brexit talks looks to have dashed British hopes that a summit later in the week could launch negotiations on future trade ties. May's office said the meeting was long planned but gave no details.

The dinner was not on Juncker’s agenda published on Friday, however, and EU officials said it had also not been on the schedule for Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who will be at the dinner along with his British counterpart David Davis.

MARKETS

World markets start the week on the front foot yet again, with Asia stocks drawn higher in the slipstream of Wall St gains on Friday, a jump in oil prices, higher-than-forecast Chinese producer price inflation statistics and the start of the Q3 earnings season.

China’s PPI was rose 6.9 percent in the year through September, underlining a global reflation theme and drawing eyes to Beijing in a heavy week for Chinese economic reports – including Q3 GDP numbers – as well as the start of the Communist Party’s leadership summit. Shanghai stocks were down about 0.2 percent, but HK stock climbed almost 1 percent. Tokyo and Seoul stocks were up smartly too.

Commodity prices, such as iron ore and coke prices, jumped 2-4 percent on Monday and Brent crude oil approached $58 for the first time in more than two weeks. Oil prices have been further boosted by military tensions between Iraqi government and Kurdish forces in Iraq as well as concerns about potential U.S. sanctions against Iran after Washington pulled back from the multilateral nuclear deal with Tehran late last week.

The dollar was higher across the board, meantime, with the euro dragged by political jitters surrounding the passing of Madrid’s deadline for Catalonia to clarify its stance on independence. With the Catalans still seeking talks rather than backtracking on secession, Madrid could move to impose direct rule over the region.

While eurostocks are expected to open higher, Spain’s blue-chip IBEX index was marked down and Spanish sovereign debt premia over German benchmarks widened more than 2 basis points.

Euro/dollar slipped back below $1.18 in early trade. Sterling was steady to higher as UK PM May heads to Brussels for talks with EU Brexit negotiator Barnier and EU Commission chief Juncker to try and break an impasse in the Brexit talks ahead of this week’s EU summit.