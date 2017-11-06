Daily Briefing: Berlusconi vote revival, Catalonia legal wrangle

BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - Nothing, it seems, can keep Silvio Berlusconi down. Not a tax fraud conviction, not bunga bunga party revelations, not open heart surgery.

Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he speaks during a rally in Catania, Italy, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

The 81-year-old media mogul appears on the verge of a dramatic political comeback, only months before Italy holds national parliamentary elections that will be closely watched across Europe and beyond. On Sunday, his centre-right coalition won the most votes in a regional election in Sicily, according to exit polls, fighting off a close challenge from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and trouncing a divided centre-left.

If confirmed in a vote count that began this morning, the result is likely to pile pressure on former PM Matteo Renzi, whose bid to return to power next year is looking increasingly shaky.

Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who along with four of his ministers turned himself in to Belgian police on Sunday after Spain issued a European warrant for his warrant, is free again after a judge granted his provisional release. Accused of rebellion and misuse of public funds, Puigdemont and the other defendants must appear in court within the next two weeks for a ruling on the arrest warrant. In the meantime, he has been barred from leaving Belgium.

We may now be looking at weeks of legal wrangling over his fate. Two polls on Sunday suggested that pro-Catalonia independence parties would together win a regional election set for December, but fall just short of a majority needed to revive their secession campaign.

In London, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will set out competing visions of Brexit in speeches to the Confederation of British Industry. May will try to reassure business leaders that her government is committed to averting a cliff-edge departure by ensuring period of transition after March 2019.

Meanwhile, the political distractions for May show no signs of dying down. After sexual harassment allegations led to the resignation of her defence minister Michael Fallon last week, her deputy Damian Green was forced to deny reports at the weekend that police found pornography on one of his computers in 2008. Some MPs are calling for Green to go. With her slim majority in parliament, May cannot afford to see too many more allies fall by the wayside.

Also of interest on Monday, possible fallout from “Paradise Papers” revelations on tax dodging, climate talks in Bonn and a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels that takes place against a backdrop of rising doubts about a Franco-German deal on euro zone reform and a wide-open race for the coveted chairmanship of the forum of euro zone finance ministers.

Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont appears on a monitor during a live TV interview at the Belgian RTBF studio in Brussels, Belgium, November 3, 2017. RTBF Television via REUTERS

MARKETS

Brent crude oil’s surge to just below $63, its highest since July 2015, is the most eye-catching world markets move of morning amid concerns about the weekend’s Saudi corruption crackdown by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman – moved that saw the arrest of many senior Saudi royals and businessmen.

Global markets will also be on the watch for any disturbance to the overseas investments of one of those targeted, billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, whose holdings include the likes of Citi, Apple and EuroDisney.

European and U.S. stock futures were down in early trading, with indices just shy of the latest records set late last week after the U.S. employment report on Friday. The Saudi benchmark stock index fell as much as 2.2 percent in an initial response to the crackdown on Sunday, as investors worried that people implicated in the investigation could be forced to dump stocks, but recovered to close up 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere, dollar/yen briefly hit its highest levels since March as U.S. President Trump started his week-long Asia tour in Japan and pushed the country’s government and businesses on reducing Japan’s trade surplus with the United States. Shanghai stocks outperformed in Asia earlier, with Japan’s Nikkei slightly in the black. South Korean stocks pulled back from last week’s highs.

The dollar was flatter elsewhere, with U.S. Treasury yields edging lower. Euro/dollar was steady after stronger-than-expected German industrial orders for September showed the brisk German economic expansion continuing apace.

With fewer big earnings reports on Monday, investors could react after Total’s after-hours decision to sell the Italian petrol station network it co-owns with ERG, completing the planned disposal of the TotalErg joint venture’s assets. New data from Novartis on its drug Cosentyx could drive its shares up from their record high levels as the pharma firm seeks to bolster its position in an increasingly competitive field.

With 60 percent of third-quarter results through for MSCI Europe, 67 percent of companies have beaten or met expectations, with financials and technology stocks the clear leaders while energy and utilities stocks have underperformed, Thomson Reuters data showed.