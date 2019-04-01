Daily Briefing: More Brexit multiple choice for MPs

LONDON (Reuters) - The quest for routes out of the Brexit impasse continues tonight as lawmakers hold a run-off vote on alternatives to Theresa May's deal.

The two alternatives with the widest support at this stage are keeping the UK in a customs union with the EU and having any outcome validated by a second referendum - both of which are anathema to large parts of May’s Conservative Party.

This prefaces a possible fourth attempt by the premier to get her deal through parliament as soon as Tuesday - assuming the parliament speaker allows such a re-vote to happen.

Whereas Brexit has many in Britain wondering whether to laugh or cry, Ukrainians this weekend flocked to vote for an actual comedian in the first round of the presidential election.

Ukrainian comic actor and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits his campaign headquarters following a presidential election in Kiev, March 31, 2019

With over half of ballots counted by Monday morning, 41-year-old Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who plays a fictional president in a popular TV series, is comfortably ahead of the real incumbent, President Petro Poroshenko, in the first round.

Zelenskiy and Poroshenko - who described the first-round result as a “harsh lesson” - are set to go head-to-head in a second-round run-off on April 21. Poroshenko will argue that Zelenskiy simply does not have the experience to lead a country that has been at war ever since protests in 2014 ejected a pro-Kremlin government and Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

A raft of economic data out this morning is set to show the euro zone economy on hold, with inflation, unemployment, and manufacturing PMIs all largely flat on their previous read-outs.

Arguing that euro zone inflation will take longer to rise in future, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger in a newspaper interview this morning cited political uncertainty as weighing on growth and conceded that the European Central Bank had underestimated slack in the labour market.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

China has lifted the mood as world markets kick off the second quarter, with official and private March business surveys showing an unexpected bounce in response to fiscal and monetary stimulus there. Shanghai shares surged more than 2 percent, with Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul all up more than 1 percent than in the slipstream.

MSCI’s all-country index was up 0.2 percent, its emerging-market subset was up for the third day and U.S. and European stock futures up about 0.5 percent, too. Japan’s safe-haven yen weakened and dollar/yen climbed back above 111.

With sentiment aided by signs of some more progress, if no breakthrough yet, in U.S.-China trade talks, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields nudged higher close to 2.45 percent and the 3-month-to-10-year yield curve is back in positive territory since Friday after inverting for the first time since 2007 over the previous week.

Brent crude oil prices were a little easier, but held above $68 after reaching their high for the year on Friday. March manufacturing surveys from around the world are due out over the course of the day, and euro zone flash inflation numbers for last month also scheduled for release.

Sterling held up well first thing Monday, pushing up close to $1.31 after quickly bouncing back from a dip below $1.30 when UK PM Theresa May lost yet another parliamentary vote on her Brexit withdrawal deal on Friday.

Parliament now debates the indicative votes process it started last Wednesday, with the two most popular options – a post-Brexit customs union with the European Union or another referendum – likely to shape the next steps and votes on those due late Monday.

Weekend press reports ranged from talk of a snap general election to pressure on May to adopt the customs union amendment to push a variant of her deal through at a fourth attempt.

In emerging markets, Turkey’s lira weakened first thing after President Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party lost a number of local elections at the weekend, losing his grip over the capital, Ankara, and possibly Istanbul as well.

The first round of Ukraine’s presidential election delivered an expected win for comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who now faces a run-off in the second round later in April against incumbent Petro Poroshenko; the hryvnia strengthened.

South Africa’s rand outperformed and gained 1.2 percent to a near two-week high after ratings agency Moody’s gave the country a reprieve, delaying its latest sovereign debt assessment, which had been due on Friday, although it gave no indication why or when the next one would be due.

On the European corporate front, Panalpina is expected to rise as much as 15 percent at the open after Denmark's DSV agreed to buy the Swiss freight forwarder in a share swap valued at 4.6 billion Swiss francs.

Fiat Chrysler could rise further after Bloomberg reported that PSA Group and the Italian American carmaker are exploring a partnership to share investments to build cars in Europe. Oil services company firm Saipem might also get a lift from media speculation it may sell its drilling business.

In earnings, traders said a better-than-expected update from Apple supplier Foxconn should help lift shares of Apple's European suppliers, such as AMS and Dialog Semi or STMicro. Easyjet could fall 3 to 5 percent at the open after giving a cautious outlook for the second half of the year.

— A look at the day ahead from European Economics and Politics Editor Mark John and EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan. The views expressed are their own —