Daily Briefing: Netanyahu in Brussels; May "optimistic" on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - An awkward meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and EU foreign ministers in Brussels has already kicked off with open disagreement.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters the bloc would continue to recognise the “international consensus” on Jerusalem, while Netanyahu fired back by saying he expected Europe to follow President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as his country’s capital.

There is not much chance of that, based on the reactions that came out of European capitals last week and Emmanuel Macron’s renewed call last night for a negotiated two-state solution. Among the other hot topics due to be discussed today, Netanyahu is expected to call on Europe to do more to hold back what he sees as Iranian aggression in the Middle East.

British PM Theresa May will hail "a new sense of optimism" in Brexit talks today, telling parliament that Britain and the EU will sign off on a deal at this week's Brussels summit to move on to discussing future trade ties. The summit sign-off itself is pretty much in the bag, the more difficult thing - as various statements from inside her own camp showed this weekend - will be selling it to her Brexiteer allies at home.

The line is just about holding for now but Brexit minister David Davis could not resist pointing out that last week’s deal is merely “a statement of intent” with no legal basis. That is probably just pointing out the obvious given the various procedural hurdles that still need to be leapt over, but it also hints at a degree of discomfort with some of the concessions made by the UK already.

There is more downbeat news on the UK economy, meanwhile, with data showing British consumers reined in Christmas travel plans and bought fewer new cars last month, plus a cut by the British Chambers of Commerce to its economic outlook for the next two years.

Last night's election by France's mainstream conservative Republicans party of Laurent Wauquiez to be their leader marks a new step in the country's post-Macron politics. The 42-year-old Wauquiez wants to relaunch the Republicans by taking them further to the right with tough new policies on radical Islam and at times a distinctly eurosceptic attitude. He has also made it clear he will woo Front National voters with his hardline views, something that has unnerved party moderates.

MARKETS

Bitcoin-obsessed markets saw the CBOE launch of the first cash-settled futures contract in the cyptocurrency late Sunday and all it did was add another fillip to the already barely-believable explosion in its price. Apart from a few early glitches on the exchange, contracts were actively traded and the spot bitcoin price in Luxembourg jumped back up to about $16,300, still lower than Thursday’s close.

In a possible sign of some sanity emerging, the one-month future priced bitcoin at about $18,700 – 15 percent higher than today’s price. That’s modest compared to the 150 percent increase over the past month.

Back on planet earth, the warm glow of an above-forecast U.S. November payrolls headline has lifted stock markets again, and around the globe too, with the subdued earnings reading removing some pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to get more aggressive in tightening next year after its widely expected third interest rate rise of 2017 this coming Wednesday.

Below-forecast Chinese inflation numbers at the weekend also hinted at the continued absence of inflationary pressures worldwide despite the brisk global expansion and will also ease heightened concerns about Chinese monetary policy screws too. China’s CSI300 closed 1.65 percent higher overnight, outpacing a 0.5 percent gain for Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and a 0.3 percent rise in Seoul’s Kospi. MSCI’s all-country index of world stocks was 0.2 percent higher.

European stocks are expected to open up smartly too. The dollar and 10-year Treasury yields were slightly lower in the slipstream of the payrolls report, with a brief pop higher in dollar-yen early in Tokyo more than reversed by London’s open.

In bond markets, the gap between benchmark German and U.S. bond yields are close to their widest since April as the fiscal and monetary policy paths of two of the world’s most important economies diverge, with the ECB meeting this week likely a contrast to the expected Fed hike. Sterling gave back more of last week’s gains made in the lead up to Friday’s agreement with the European Union on moving to the next phase of Brexit talks.

Much of the relative optimism of the agreement had been priced into the pound over the prior few weeks, and eyes are already turning to the next set of hurdles in trade negotiations and a Bank of England meeting this week. UK PM May makes a statement to parliament later on Monday on the details of Friday’s deal after weekend reports that some members of the UK government did not see the deal as binding.