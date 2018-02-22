Daily Briefing: Brexit nerves before cabinet talks

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is huddling with cabinet ministers for talks at her Chequers country residence today aimed at thrashing out common ground on what Brexit should look like.

Ahead of the meeting her government had to come out and deny it wanted an open-ended transition period - anathema to Brexiteers - after a draft official paper circulated saying the transition should take as long as needed.

What that was about, aides explain, was simply trying to prompt the European Commission into justifying why it thinks the transition should be wrapped up by the end of 2020, i.e a few months earlier than the couple of years May has suggested. All this confusion is nonetheless leading to a resurgence of speculation in some local media that Brexit is not unavoidable after all.

“ We won’t ignore the Greek people’s mandate. We won’t help cover up or bury one of the biggest scandals in modern Greek history ”

There was a potentially significant development in Athens overnight as Greece's parliament voted to launch a probe into politicians, including former prime ministers, over allegations they were bribed by the Swiss drugmaker Novartis. Prosecutors referred the case to parliament this month as only it can investigate ministers and lift their immunity.

Novartis has said it will act quickly if an investigation finds its managers acted unethically. The 10 socialist and conservative politicians involved deny the allegations and say the whole thing is a stunt by the government of Alexis Tsipras to discredit them before 2019 elections, which the government, in turn, denies.

A Romanian government report on the activity of the anti-corruption prosecuting office DNA will be closely watched in Brussels and elsewhere today. The EU is worried that a judicial overhaul being undertaken by the new government will reverse progress Romania has achieved in fighting high-level graft in what is already one of Europe’s most corrupt countries.

Under the proposals, offences involving an abuse of public office that cause financial damage of less than 200,000 euros (177,000 pounds) would no longer carry a penalty - something critics argue is effectively a “get out of jail free” card for corrupt officials.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers before a vote on setting up a special committee which will probe the role of ten politicians in a case which involves alleged bribery by Swiss drugmaker Novartis, in Athens, February 22, 2018

On the data front, the big euro zone numbers this morning include French and German business climate indices for February. France’s is seen holding at current levels, Germany’s easing a bit. That comes before the ECB releases minutes of its January meeting at 1230 GMT.

MARKETS

The Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting minutes somehow managed to spook bond and equity markets again overnight, and we now await the European Central Bank’s equivalent readout later this morning.

The Fed language didn’t seem especially hawkish on the face of it, given that markets are already largely priced for three interest rate rises this year, beginning next month. But emphasis in the minutes on rising inflation and “further” gradual tightening seemed to unnerve a U.S. Treasury market already on edge over more than a quarter of a trillion of new debt sales this week alone.

Ten-year Treasury yields pushed up to a new 4-year high of 2.9570 percent overnight before steadying, with the move across all maturities. Bond market angst was enough to see almost a 1 percent peak to trough move intraday for the S&P500, which ended about 0.5 percent in the red. The Vix volatility gauge, which had been probing below 17 percent earlier in the session, snapped back to about 20 percent by the close. The dollar, unusually this year, rallied on the bond yield move too – with euro/dollar slipping back to as low as $1.2258.

Will the ECB reaction be similar? There’s little doubt the ECB can speak as confidently about the economic expansion, but the inflation picture in Europe is more subdued and gains in the euro over the past year will have an added twist on this side of the Atlantic. Without the same tax cut boost in Europe, there may be less pressure on policymakers to tighten – not least with economic surprise indices turning lower and markets questioning corporate earnings momentum in the light of the euro’s strength.

Thursday is also one of the busiest days of the earnings season in Europe – with a focus in the UK on Barclays' return of its full-year dividend and a 4 percent jump in the share price as a result. Otherwise, European stocks were caught in the gloomier signals from Wall Street and opened 0.8 percent lower.

South Africa's markets firmed after the country’s new leadership announced on Wednesday it was taking the politically risky step of raising value-added tax for the first time in 25 years, part of efforts to cut the deficit and stabilise debt under new President Cyril Ramaphosa. While its government bond yields continued to decline on Thursday, the rand failed to break ground and slipped back.

Chinese stock markets returned in a more positive mood from their Lunar New Year break, with Shanghai up about 2 percent.