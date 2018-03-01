Daily Briefing: Brussels treaty draft ups Brexit ante

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's maximalist interpretation of how it will handle the Irish border question post-Brexit -- essentially by keeping Northern Ireland in its customs union -- has gone down like a lead balloon in London.

After PM Theresa May’s rejection of that outcome yesterday, Brexit Minister David Davis has upped the rhetoric, saying Britain will refuse to pay its“divorce bill” commitments unless Brussels backs down.

The intention of the EU treaty draft was probably always to squeeze more clarity from the UK side on what it actually wants. May, who meets EU President Donald Tusk in London today, has promised to set out the UK position in full in her speech on Friday.

Silvio Berlusconi and other leaders of Italy's centre-right parties have said they will hold a joint press conference in Rome today ahead of Sunday's national election.

Polls show the alliance will win most seats at the ballot but fall short of an absolute majority. Moreover its critics say the bloc is deeply split, pointing to the lack of joint rallies as proof of the divisions. Today’s event is the first time the leaders have appeared together for many weeks — which in itself speaks volumes about their relations.

The European Parliament votes today on whether Poland’s nationalist government should face sanctions for backsliding on democracy.

The EU could theoretically strip Poland of its voting rights in EU forums if it pushes ahead with reforms seen as placing the judiciary under political control. In reality, the EU is keen to seek compromise because it knows that Poland’s allies — notably Hungary — will block any sanctions move.

In a separate controversy, Poland's new Holocaust law enters into force today. The bill imposes jail sentences of up to three years for suggesting Poland was complicit in Nazi German crimes, has drawn harsh criticism of historic revisionism from Israel and the United States.

MARKETS

A late selloff on Wall St on Wednesday has soured the global markets mood again and closed off a lousy February -- the first monthly loss for world stocks after a record-breaking winning streak of 15 straight monthly gains.

There was no obvious trigger for the late slide in the S&P500, which closed down more than 1 percent. Interest rate concerns remain to the fore after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell nudged markets toward thinking about four rate hikes this year rather than the three already priced in.

But 10-year Treasury yields were relatively subdued overnight for all that and hovered around 2.85 percent first thing on Thursday — still some 10 basis points below last week’s peak.

Perhaps more significantly, the 2-10 year Treasury yield curve flattened to below 60 basis points for the first time since January — suggesting four rate hikes for the Fed may start to slow the economy down over time.

In that regard, economic surprise indices for the United States and the G10 economies at large have fallen to their lowest levels in more than four months, even if still in positive territory. And any anxiety about inflation rapidly building across the developed world eased somewhat on Wednesday after data showing euro zone headline inflation falling again last month and still far below the European Central Bank’s target.

There will be another readout on U.S. inflation later today too from the January personal consumption expenditures report. Consensus is for the core rate of PCE inflation to be unchanged at 1.5 percent.

European stocks are expected to open down about 0.5 percent, with euro/dollar struggling to regain $1.22 after hitting a six-week low of $1.2182 overnight. The dollar index was firmer, setting its highest levels since Jan. 19. The gap between two-year government borrowing costs in the United States and Germany is also now at its widest in over 20 years.

Sterling was struggling around $1.3750, meantime, having hit a six-week low during Asian trading on worries that Britain might not secure a post-Brexit transition period after EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier repeated that was not a given

The fresh drop on Wall St stocks hit Japan’s Nikkei225 and South Korea’s Kospi index earlier, with both benchmark equity indices down more than 1 percent. Chinese and Hong Kong markets bucked the trend, with noisy Chinese business surveys showing a more upbeat picture of manufacturing today after yesterday’s disappointing readout.

Brent crude oil prices steadied just below $65 after a steep two-day drop from highs close to $68 on Monday. The stronger dollar, weaker commodity prices and another set of somewhat soft data leave emerging currencies feeling the pinch, with South Africa’s rand hitting a two-week low and trading 0.2 percent lower. Turkey’s lira, Russia’s rouble, Mexico’s peso all matched the falls, with China’s yuan not far behind.

Following the downgrade from S&P on Wednesday, South African state utility Eskom said yesterday afternoon it was working on a turnaround and had signed a $2 billion short-term loan with a consortium of seven local and international banks. But its Eurobond prices are still on a downward trend

