Daily Briefing: Mansion House breakfast - UK economy clues

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, wait to deliver their speeches to the Bankers and Merchants at The Mansion House in London, Britain June 20, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and British finance minister Philip Hammond will deliver speeches from 0830 GMT that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, called off in the wake of the London tower block fire.

With the British economy having gone in the space of a year from one of the fastest-growing economies in the G7 to its slowest by early 2017, the stakes are high.

Investors are waiting to hear from Carney after three other members of the BoE's eight-strong Monetary Policy Committee unexpectedly voted for an interest rate hike this week: will Carney give any clues on his view of that? And with PM Theresa May’s government still in flux after the June 8 election denied them of a parliament majority, Hammond's speech will be scrutinised for any signs he is ready to push for a softer Brexit while easing up on fiscal austerity.

The weakness of the British economy, largely as a result of the fall in sterling having hit consumer spending power, contrasts sharply with the rude health seen in much of the German economic data of late. The Ifo institute presents its updated forecasts at 0800 GMT.

MARKETS AT 0655 GMT

A record close on Wall Street after a rebound in tech stocks has helped lift Asian shares to their highest in almost two years and looks likely to push Europe higher at the open.

Upbeat comments on Monday from New York Fed chief William Dudley also lifted the mood by bolstering expectations the U.S. and global economies were picking up.

European shares looked set to go from strength to strength with stock futures indicating further gains. European shares had their best day in two months on Monday as a tech and retail recovery boosted prices.

Barclays shares could see some reaction to news the British bank and four former senior executives have been charged in an investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound emergency fund raising in 2008.

And results from plumbing and heating supplier Wolseley will offer little comfort to investors concerned about signs British consumers’ resilience to inflationary pressures is waning. The firm saw sales growth in all its regions except the UK, another indication Britons are cutting back on big ticket spending.

In other company news and stock movers: ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC; Mediaset owns all pay TV unit after acquiring Telefonica stake; Tullow Oil names Les Wood as finance chief; Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale; Thales, Inmarsat announce successful conclusion of tests on Thales' System 21 product; Italy's Eni, Iran sign agreement for oil and gas field studies; Total and Shell win block in Mexico shallow water oil auction; Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 billion pound deal.

Dudley’s comments lifted the dollar to a three-week high against a basket of currencies, although it has since pulled back a little. It’s still up against the yen. The euro is up 0.1 percent at $1.1160 and sterling up a similar amount at $1.2747 before speeches this evening from UK finance minister Philip Hammond and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

The upbeat Fed view, that U.S. inflation should rebound with wages, also lifted Treasury yields – 10-year yields stand at 2.181 percent, about flat to the U.S. close.

Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, are now marginally lower but were close to a two-year high struck last week. A major focus for Asia will be whether MSCI opens up its main emerging markets stocks index to Chinese shares. The decision is due later on Tuesday.

A stronger dollar versus the yen helped lift Tokyo shares 0.8 percent.

Oil was up 10 cents a barrel at $47.03; gold was up n0.3 percent at $1,246 an ounce.