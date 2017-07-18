Daily Briefing: Shared goals? Netanyahu visits Orban

LONDON (Reuters) - By rights, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Budapest today - the first to Hungary by an Israeli prime minister since the fall of communism - should be a tricky one.

In recent weeks, Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has courted controversy by praising a former leader who allied himself to Hitler, and has further unnerved local Jewish leaders by using an image of Jewish U.S. financier George Soros in an anti-immigration billboard campaign.

Yet it looks as though Orban and Netanyahu will focus more on what they have in common.

This is the first leg of a tour of central and eastern Europe intended by Netanyahu to build support for Israel's interests in international forums: both Orban and Netanyahu have been criticised internationally for restricting NGOs that receive substantial funding from abroad. There is also a fair deal of business to discuss - particularly in the car industry, with the region developing its role as host to assembly plants of major manufacturers.

Tensions have been rising in Warsaw meanwhile ahead a debate, now set for today, in the Polish parliament over a plan that would effectively allow the justice minister to pick and choose Supreme Court judges.

The ruling PiS conservatives argue reforming the top court is a crucial element of their efforts to make the Polish court system more effective, while the opposition says this is part of a slow but steady institutional coup d'etat that is being enacted as Europe sits and watches.

Thousands of Poles protested against the proposed legislation over the weekend, and opposition groupings have said they would try to block parliament proceedings. One such group has announced it will try today to cross barricades erected in front of the parliament and protest there.

UK June inflation due at 0830 GMT is expected to hold at 2.9 percent, above the Bank of England's target and a consequence of the fall in sterling that has followed Britain's June 2016 Brexit vote. Yet a Reuters poll published today shows that most economists still think this will not push the Bank to tighten monetary policy this year or next.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at a campaign event concluding a national tour to "stand up for Hungary", a political strategy that antagonised the European Union and tested Hungary's Western alliances, in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2017. Bernadett Szabo

With signs of the economy wobbling, no clear evidence yet of growth in wages and confusion over what will become of Brexit, Mark Carney and his policy-makers are seen sitting on their hands.

MARKETS

With equity markets pretty buoyant as the Q2 earnings season kicks in, the dollar is bearing the brunt of scaled-backed expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year and growing problems for President Trump's legislative agenda that looks to sideline any economic stimulus plans.

The dollar index fell to its weakest since Sept 8, ostensibly on signs the Republican healthcare bill is in more trouble in the Senate. Euro/dollar has risen above $1.15 for the first time since May 2016.

In Asia trading, the Australian dollar jumped a whopping 1.5 percent, helped by a hawkish reading of central bank minutes there.

Helped by Monday’s above-forecast GDP and economic readings, the yuan closed higher against the dollar for the seventh straight session.

A flat close for the S&P500 overnight and another close in the VIX volatility index below 10 percent has left Asia stock markets calm too, with the firmer yen forcing the Nikkei225 to underperform.

It’s inflation today for a firmer sterling, with forecast for the headline CPI rate of 2.9 percent in June still almost one percentage point above average earnings growth and far above the Bank of England’s 2 percent target. Brexit jitters mean sterling is struggling to push past $1.31, but on a trade-weighted basis the pound is at its strongest since the election.