Daily Briefing: Catalonia - battle lines harden

LONDON (Reuters) - Catalonian secessionists are calling for peaceful protests around the region today after Madrid's High Court jailed leaders of two of the largest separatist organisations.

Protesters hold up signs reading " Freedom Political Prisoners, Sanchez Cuixart" outside the regional government headquarters after Spain's High Court jailed the leaders of two of the largest separatist organizations, the Catalan National Assembly's Jordi Sanchez and Omnium's Jordi Cuixart, in Barcelona, Spain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Although this step comes from the judiciary rather than the government, it is a hardening of the stand-off and has inevitably raised passions even further: Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont said the jailings meant “we have political prisoners again” - a clear allusion to the Franco military dictatorship.

The next deadline is Thursday, by which time Puigdemont must decide whether to back down and say he is not seeking independence - if he does not, a return of the region to direct rule by Madrid is starting to look inevitable.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks to lawmakers today along with the two newest members of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee: Dave Ramsden and Silvana Tenreyro. Neither has commented publicly on the MPC’s majority view that rates should rise soon, so there will be added interest in this session.

It comes as data is expected to show Britain’s inflation rate edged up to 3.0 percent in September, its highest level since April 2012 and a whole percentage point above the BoE’s target level. Later in the morning, the Paris-based OECD think tank will set out what is likely to be a dim view of the UK economy and Brexit; it is already predicting growth of just one percent next year.

An investigative journalist known for alleging corruption in high places is blown up in her car - not in Latin America or Russia but in a European Union member state. Malta's Daphne Caruana Galizia ran a hugely popular blog highlighting suspected graft involving local politicians from across party lines.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat - who himself faced accusations of wrong-doing by Caruana Galizia this year - has denounced her killing and said the U.S. FBI has agreed to help local police investigate Monday’s killing.

MARKETS

For all the risky politics, the extraordinary buoyancy of record world equity prices is unlikely to be disturbed until there are some signs of a shift in easing monetary policy settings and some significant slowdown or shock to brisk global economic and earnings growth. The fear, if you can even detect one, is that more aggressive central bank policies could eventually trigger the latter. And so rumblings at the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of England remain front and centre.

Reports that U.S. President Trump might pick Stanford University economist John Taylor to lead the Fed after Janet Yellen’s term ends next year sent 2-year Treasury yields to their highest since 2008 overnight. Taylor is an advocate of a rules-based approach to interest rate policy that would likely see official Fed rates much higher than at present. The pop in short-yields, however, was not matched at the long end and the 2-to-10 year U.S. yield curve narrowed to its lowest level in more than year.

The dollar pushed higher. But Wall St stocks remained unaffected, setting new records again on Monday along with all-time highs on the MSCI World. The ViX volatility gauge was stuck below 10 percent. Asia stocks were more mixed overnight, even though Japan’s Nikkei eked out its 11th straight daily again as eyes there turn to the weekend’s Japanese elections.

European stocks are set to open higher. The other big monetary policy focus of the day will be in the UK, where Bank of England chief Mark Carney and new members of the BoE policymaking council testify before parliament just as September UK inflation numbers are released. Although the messy Brexit picture remains the backdrop and a source of intraday volatility on Monday, the possibility of a BoE interest rate rise next month is far more immediate for the pound and will dominate direction for now.

The Q3 U.S. earnings season is coming in broadly as expected and the 7 percent or so of S&P500 firms that have reported so far have clocked an aggregate annual profit growth of about 10 percent.

In Europe, the earnings season is only just beginning, but on the watchlist today is Credit Suisse after the Financial Times reported RBR Capital Advisors, a Swiss hedge fund headed by Rudolf Bohli, is due to launch a campaign to break up the Swiss investment bank. Big European investment banks have lagged the broader banking sector index over the past two years. Among them, Credit Suisse is the second worst performer after Deutsche Bank.

Otherwise, oil and commodities continue to push higher due to crude supply worries over military tension in the Kurdish region of Iraq and also due to ramped up expectations of Chinese second half growth. People’s Bank of China governors Zhou said at the weekend that the economy could grow at up to a 7 percent pace over the final six months of 2017.