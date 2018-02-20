Daily Briefing: German coalition pact - lost in post?

LONDON (Reuters) - The 460,000-plus members of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) start voting from today in a postal ballot on a new grand coalition with Angela Merkel's conservatives.

Although polls show broad support for the pact among the broader SPD electorate, it is still by no means certain that the more committed SPD membership itself feels the same way. Ultimately the argument may still prevail that it would be better to spend the next four years re-building the party in opposition. Results of the SPD ballot are due on March 4.

UK Brexit minister David Davis is in Vienna today to deliver the latest in the series of "Road to Brexit" speeches scheduled by Prime Minister Theresa May and her ministers to spell out what Britain wants from Brexit ahead of a EU summit next month. May's own speech this weekend focused on post-Brexit security cooperation; Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's speech a few days earlier was intended as a "rallying cry" to all Britons but was light on details.

Davis’ intervention has been billed by Downing Street on focusing on how Britain’s businesses can maintain their global standing after Brexit; excerpts released ahead of time show he wants to ensure the rest of the EU that Britain will not try to lead a “race to the bottom” on deregulation.

MARKETS

World markets are struggling for direction given Monday’s absence of U.S. and Chinese markets, with a pullback on European bourses yesterday stalling last week’s global recovery. There was no one clear reason for the European retreat, although asset manager Blackrock questioned earnings momentum in the region and the effects of the higher euro as it moved to overweight in U.S. equities while remaining neutral in Europe.

“ Whether other markets can continue their recovery depends to a large degree on how U.S. stocks perform. Volatility will also have to keep settling for the broader recovery to continue ”

While aggregate annual profit growth among the MSCI euro zone index is running at a whopping 28 percent almost half way through the earnings season, this is flattered in dollar terms by the near 20 percent jump in euro/dollar over that period. There may also be nerves ahead of Italy’s March 4 election. Italian government bonds lagged other southern European countries on Monday as traders mulled the fallout from a likely deadlock at the polls.

There was also some speculation that Monday’s euro group appointment of Spain’s De Guindos as the new Vice President of the European Central Bank would tip the balance toward Bundesbank chief Weidmann taking over from current boss Draghi next year.

Overnight, Asia bourses were also in a more downbeat mood. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi indices gave up much of Monday’s gains and lost about 1 percent by the close. Traders will now look to the return of U.S. markets later on Tuesday for direction. The dollar has continued its tentative recovery, with U.S. 10 year Treasury yields remaining firm above 2.90 percent in early trade ahead of a big week with more than quarter of a trillion dollars of new Treasury debt sales. S&P500 futures are down about 0.3 percent, while European futures point to a fairly mixed open.

On the earnings front, the market was merciless toward consumer staples firm Reckitt Benckiser’s mild miss on Monday and its stock lost more than 7 percent. On Tuesday, HSBC shares fell as much as 3.2 percent in Hong Kong trading following its latest results, with investors disappointed by the annual profit performance and the absence of a share buyback.