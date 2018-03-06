Daily Briefing: Minestrone politics

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian ex-premier Matteo Renzi has stunned allies by saying he will quit as PD party boss, but only once a successor has been found - a move that in the meantime excludes the PD from any coalition talks following inconclusive weekend elections, given Renzi's outright hostility to the anti-establishment 5-Star and League groups making the running.

Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi speaks during a news conference in Rome, March 5, 2018

That would narrow options even further for 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, who now has the unpalatable task of contemplating alliances with politicians he has built a career out of denouncing. He could govern with the League, the second largest party in parliament after 5-Star - but differences between the two have widened as Di Maio shifted the party away from its previously eurosceptic positions.

The alternative would be governing as part of a multi-party alliance. But such a combination - already derided by some as the “minestrone” option - would struggle to agree a common policy platform.

“ We have to remember: Russian exiles aren’t immortal, they do all die and there can be a tendency to conspiracy theories. But likewise we have to be alive to the fact of state threats ”

UK police confirm counter-terrorism officers are helping local forces to establish what caused the illness of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, found unconscious on a bench in a shopping centre in the city of Salisbury on Sunday. Skripal remains critically ill but there have been no details released on what substance he was exposed to.

Relations between Britain and Russia have been strained since the murder of ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006, a killing which a British inquiry said was probably approved by President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement in the killing.

The move by Germany's SPD to back a new grand coalition with Angela Merkel is positive news for French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to reform the euro zone and press ahead with more integration. But not so fast, eight northern states have warned in a joint call this morning.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden argue that any reforms should focus first on completing the banking union, improving compliance with budget rules and setting up a European Monetary Fund. Anything more ambitious - such as Macron’s ideas on a joint euro zone budget or common finance ministry - should wait for later, they said.

MARKETS

Police officers stand next to a squad car next to crime scene tape, as a tent covers a park bench on which former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal and a woman were found unconscious after they had been exposed to an unknown substance, in Salisbury, March 6, 2018

Signs of some hesitation in Washington surrounding President Trump’s proposed metals tariffs have given world markets across the board a lift. The MSCI all-country index is up for the second day after the S&P500 put on more than 1 percent overnight and Asian bourses rallied in concert.

Top Republicans, including House speaker Paul Ryan, urged Trump not to go ahead with tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminium. Even though Trump said he would not back down, he suggested Canada and Mexico could be exempted if a new NAFTA trade deal was agreed and many investors are now speculating this was the main motivation behind the whole plan.

Either way, Wall St stocks have regained all the losses incurred since Thursday’s initial announcement while the MSCI World is within a whisker of early Thursday levels too. The Canadian dollar slipped to an eight-month low overnight of C$1.3000 per dollar. With Asian markets bouncing back, European stocks are also expected to rise by between 0.5-1.0 percent.

The weekend elections in Germany and Italy turned out net positive for euro zone stocks, with confirmation of a German grand coalition outweighing some mild domestic asset sales in Italy after another inconclusive election with hefty support for anti-establishment parties.

In the end, euro/dollar ended marginally higher on the day and has nudged higher to about $1.2350 first thing Tuesday. Milan’s benchmark bourse ended Monday down just 0.4 percent, while a 5 basis point widening of the 10-year Italy-Germany sovereign bond spread still left it below Friday’s levels and it has narrowed a touch again this morning. The feeling now is it could be several weeks at least before any attempt at coalition-building comes to fruition, if at all.

Attention is now set to turn quickly back to monetary policy with Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. Most now expect ECB chief Mario Draghi to avoid any new guidance on policy amid background trade tensions, political uncertainties and a stream of underwhelming euro zone economic numbers that have left ‘surprise’ indices for the bloc in negative territory and at their lowest since 2016. What’s more, market gauges of euro zone inflation expectations, captured by the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation swap, have ebbed again to three month lows about 1.7 percent.

Bank of Japan chief Kuroda, meantime, denied reports the Bank would exit its super-easy monetary policy next year – insisting this was all contingent on the central bank hitting its 2 percent inflation target and there was no pre-set policy dates fixed. Dollar/yen was firm above $106 in early trading.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left policy unchanged as expected. Federal Reserve thinking stateside will now likely hinge on Friday’s February employment report. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields edged higher again as Wall St stocks rallied on Monday but they remain below 2.90 percent. Brent crude oil prices were higher about $65.50.

— A look at the day ahead from European Economics and Politics Editor Mark John and EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan. The views expressed are their own. —