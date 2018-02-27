Daily Briefing: Rail reform - big test for Macron

LONDON (Reuters) - Reform of France's state-owned SNCF rail company is shaping up to be a major test of the Macron presidency, with trade unions due today to deliver their riposte to proposals set out yesterday.

The government has said it is ready to bypass parliament and use decrees to push through measures that could include the abolition of longstanding jobs-for-life guarantees for workers at the rail company, whose debt has risen to 45 billion euros. In a famous industrial stand-off in 1995, SNCF unions led three weeks of national strikes that crippled the transport network and forced the prime minister of the time to quit.

Germany’s regional states release preliminary inflation data for February throughout the morning, followed by national inflation data at 1400. Analysts expect the annual inflation rate in Europe’s largest economy to have eased to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month, which would lend support to the European Central Bank’s cautious approach to reducing its monetary stimulus only gradually.

Austria's public broadcaster ORF has taken the rare step of filing a lawsuit against the deputy head of the country's government for accusing it and a star presenter of producing "fake news".

Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, head of the far-right Freedom Party, says the broadcaster has a left-wing bias and wants to force a revamp of its editorial policy and funding - prompting fears that Austria’s new leaders are taking a more authoritarian turn. President Alexander Van der Bellen has also condemned the remarks made by Strache, whose party is the junior coalition partner to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives.

World stock markets pushed higher for the third trading day in a row, with MSCI’s all-country index continuing to reduce what looks set to be its first full monthly loss since October 2016. The MSCI World is down 2.3 percent for February, but remains up more than 3 percent for 2018 so far and has regained almost two-thirds of the losses since the peaks of late January.

As global investors awaited Fed chair Powell’s first semi-annual congressional testimony at the helm of the central bank later today, the S&P500 gained more than 1 percent overnight for the second straight session and the Vix volatility gauge slipped back below 16 percent for the first time in more than three weeks.

With Treasury yields and the dollar on the backfoot too, the running assumption is that Powell will not sway unduly from existing Fed signals on the trajectory of future interest rates – most likely sticking to a scenario implying three rate hikes in 2018 rather than the more aggressive forecasts of four rate rises being touted by some Wall St banks. The recent financial market turbulence and steep run-up in Treasury borrowing costs will likely underscore the steady policy message.

European Central Bank chief Draghi did likewise on Monday in his testimony to the European parliament. Apart from the recent market volatility, central banks will also be mindful of the fact that headline and core inflation rates remain relatively subdued and positive economic surprises on both sides of the Atlantic have been ebbing in recent weeks. The G10 economic surprise index compiled by Citi is still in positive territory, but at its lowest in five months.

“ The combination of low interest, low inflation and strong economic growth, the best combination for markets that also kept market volatilities low, is coming to an end ”

Asia bourses were more mixed overnight, with Shanghai and HK stocks giving up early week gains and losing about 1 percent each on Tuesday. Sunday’s proposed constitutional changes in China that are likely to leave President Xi Jinping in power indefinitely did not appear to have a obvious market impact so far. Japan’s Nikkei, on the other hand, was up more than 1 percent on Tuesday and South Korea’s Kospi was flat.

European stocks are expected to open higher, with German bund yields and the euro up slightly too. German February inflation numbers out later will be most sensitive even as eyes stray to Powell’s testimony stateside. Italian government debt outperformed its euro zone peers ahead of a large bond auction that should prove a test of market sentiment towards the country ahead of an uncertain general election this weekend.

South Africa's rand opened weaker on Tuesday, meantime, with investors pocketing profits after the currency briefly rallied to a three-year high overnight as new president Cyril Ramaphosa changed his finance minister in a broad cabinet reshuffle. The rand attracted immediate buying interest late Monday as Ramaphosa said he had appointed Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister, two years after Nene's sacking from the same role triggered the revolt within the ruling party that eventually ousted Jacob Zuma.