Daily Briefing: May bats back leadership doubts

LONDON (Reuters) - Once more British PM Theresa May embarks on a trip abroad just as questions over her leadership mount at home.

At a briefing for journalists heading to China with her, May fielded a dozen or so queries regarding her future with her usual "I'm no quitter" response before trying to focus minds on the three-day trip ahead and its aim of preparing the ground for an eventual free trade deal with China.

More immediately, inflation and its implications for interest rates are back in focus.

Yesterday's weaker than expected German inflation suggested that price pressures remain moderate even in the euro zone's largest (and booming) economy; contrast that to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's assertion later in the day that the central bank was refocusing on bringing down inflation, up at around a six-year high of 3.1 percent after sterling's drop in value last year.

Economists mostly expect the next BoE rate hike in the second half of 2018 but Carney’s comments could embolden those betting on it moving as soon as May.

Some significant industrial action across Europe today: Greek public hospital doctors are planning a 24-hour strike and protest over labour issues as the Greek government continues with reforms; in Germany, union IG Metall has called for full-day walkouts from today through to Friday to push its wage claims in the large metal and engineering sector.

WORLD NEWS

Trump pushes hardline immigration policies even as he urges unity

South Korea uncovers about $600 million in illegal cryptocurrency trade

China puts finishing touches to two-year smog crackdown plan

Seaplane that crashed in Sydney killing Compass Group exec was off course - investigator

Myanmar official in charge of troubled town stabbed to death

Indonesia's conservative Aceh orders headscarves for Muslim flight attendants

Evangelical hopeful leads in Costa Rica presidential race - poll

Skywatchers in western North America will see moon turn red in rare eclipse

Kabul's bird market brings comfort to war-weary Afghans