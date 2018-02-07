Daily Briefing: Sleepless in Berlin - the sequel

LONDON (Reuters) - Still no white smoke from the German coalition negotiations in Berlin, where both sides have been closeted in talks since yesterday morning.

Unofficial word is that health insurance and employment policy are snagged; for what it’s worth, Angela Merkel’s office have said a planned press conference later in the day with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has been pushed back to 1700 GMT from lunchtime, suggesting negotiations are expected to drag on a while longer.

There is much alarm in the UK press about the European Commission's proposal for managing the Brexit transition period, which contains the proposal that British access to the single market be curtailed during that timeframe if Britain breaks agreed rules.

This has reawakened the narrative about the EU wanting to “punish” Britain for Brexit; the EU argument is simply that a quick break clause is needed because any attempt to resolve a dispute through European courts would likely drag on well beyond the transition.

The French auditing watchdog’s annual review of public spending, out this morning at 0830, is always a grim read. Apart from assessing the government’s progress on bringing its budget deficit below the EU-mandated 3 percent, it usually unearths several examples of egregious waste and/or overspending by one or other mandarin.

MARKETS

A stabilisation of sorts in world stock markets. But with Wall St’s Vix volatility gauge still almost three times the average of the last year, trading will likely remain extremely bumpy for while yet.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

After Monday’s steep slide, the major U.S. equity indices rallied into the close on Tuesday as some of the Vix-related distressed sales abated and investors contrasted the shakeout with the robust strength of the underlying world economy and brisk earnings picture.

If anything, the economic surprise indices across the developed world have been rising again over the past week. The stock volatility shock, however, has also contrived to pull government bond yields back lower again too and this has eased one of aggravators of the initial equity wobble last week. At the margins at least, central banks may be more mindful of the fragility of world markets when considering further monetary policy tightening going forward.

So, the state of play is that the S&P500 closed 1.8 percent higher overnight, with a Vix of one-month implied volatility in the index settling just under 30 percent – more than twice levels seen this time last week, but well off Monday peaks in excess of 50 percent.

Those peaks had not been seen since banking crash a almost a decade ago. Reflecting that volatility, S&P futures are down another 0.7 percent and there was far from smooth sailing in Asia trading earlier. Shanghai stocks lost almost 2 percent, while HK was down about 0.4 percent and South Korea’s Kospi skidded 2.3 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei managed some recovery to end marginally in the black, while Jakarta gained almost one percent. European stock futures are pointing to a rebound of about 0.5 percent, while the MSCI all-country world index looks to have snapped a four day run of heavy losses and is currently up on the day so far. In fact, the MSCI world index is back in positive territory for the year to date.

U.S. Treasury yields have settled about 2.77 percent, while the dollar is slightly weaker across the board and euro/dollar is firmer at just under $1.24. Curiously, given the scale of Monday’s stock shakeout, traditional safe haven instruments have not performed particularly well. The likes of gold, the Swiss franc and Japan’s yen all caught a mild bid but nothing dramatic.

Eyes are on South Africa where attempts by South Africa's ruling African National Congress to unseat scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma move towards the end-game and speaker of parliament says party's new leader should be able to clarify Zuma's fate today. The rand, which has rallied in recent weeks on the prospect of Zuma’s ouster, firmed in early trading on Wednesday.