Daily Briefing: Taylor talks drives dollar, stocks tread water

LONDON (Reuters) - With markets eagerly awaiting to see who will be appointed as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, reports that Republican senators are favouring John Taylor lifted the dollar to a three-month high against the yen and pushed U.S. benchmark yields to their highest since March overnight.

A combination photo of the five U.S. Federal Reserve Chair contenders: Kevin Warsh (L to R), John Taylor, Gary Cohn, Jerome Powell and present chair Janet Yellen in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Staff/Stringer/File Photos

The Stanford University economist is seen as someone who might put the Fed on a path of faster interest rate increases compared to current chair Janet Yellen.

Global stocks were treading water despite U.S equities chalking up healthy gains. The Dow registered its biggest daily percentage jump in more than a month as stronger-than-expected results and forecasts from 3M and Caterpillar fuelled optimism about economic strength.

China stocks were on track to rise for a fourth straight session on Wednesday with some indexes at 26-month highs as the ruling Communist Party revealed its new leadership line-up - with no clear successor to President Xi Jinping named.

Hong Kong stocks rebounded, inspired by the gains on Wall Street. However, Japan's Nikkei stock index erased gains and finished down 0.5 percent, snapping a record 16 straight sessions of gains that had continued after the victory of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition in Sunday's election raised investors' hopes that his policies would keep the yen weak.

In Europe, shares were set to dip on Wednesday as investors awaited the next catalyst from the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with earnings likely to drive the day once again. Autos stocks will be in focus after French carmakers Renault and PSA both reported expectation-beating results, with Renault also upgrading its forecast for global autos industry growth

The big European set piece of the day is Brexit Britain reporting third quarter GDP data – the first G7 nation to show its numbers and the country’s final big data hurdle before the Bank of England meets on Nov 2 to decide on whether to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

The reading is expected to come in at 0.3 percent on the quarter - about half the UK’s average growth pace - but this will probably be enough for the BoE to feel things are still going to plan to raise borrowing costs.

Meanwhile Germany’s Ifo German business confidence will be scrutinized to see whether a consumption-led upswing in Europe’s largest economy could lose momentum in coming months. The indicator is expected to come in unchanged after showing a surprise deterioration in September.

Germany is also due to auction a 10-year government bond – the benchmark debt security for the euro zone – in what is likely to prove a key test of sentiment ahead of Thursday’s key ECB meeting when tapering could be announced.

