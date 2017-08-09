Daily Briefing: Trump warning over North Korea hits markets

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about North Korea during an opioid-related briefing at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's warning North Korea faced "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States and Pyongyang's response that it was considering a missile strike have sent investors scurrying out of stock markets and the dollar and into perceived safe havens such as the yen, the Swiss franc, government debt and gold.

Trump's comment pushed Wall Street lower, with only utilities making gains, and drove the VIX "fear gauge" of expected volatility on the S&P 500 to its highest in almost a month.

Asian shares fell. Tokyo shares closed down 1.3 percent at its lowest since June 1 while South Korea’s KOSPI lost 1.1 percent. MSCI’s main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was last down 0.5 percent. Chinese blue chips are about flat but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.3 percent.

Europe looks set to follow suit. Futures indicate 0.5 to 0.8 percent losses across major benchmarks. Investors in Europe could look through the political tensions, however, to a strong outlook for earnings growth with results still coming in from major utilities and banks.

Among the gainers on the rising tensions over the Korean Peninsula, the yen is up 0.3 percent at 110 to the dollar while the Swiss franc has gained 0.6 percent. The euro is down 0.1 percent at $1.1738.

The Korean won fell more than 1 percent at one point and is now down 0.5 percent. U.S. Treasury yields fell in Asian time and the 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.7 basis points at 2.26 percent. In the euro zone, German 10-year yield are down 1.5 bps at 0.46 percent. Gold gained 0.54 percent to $1,266 an ounce, but that is only its highest in less than a week.

Oil is in retreat for a third successive day but traders pout that down to doubts over OPEC’s ability to rein in supply. Brent, the international benchmark, was last down 25 cents a barrel at $51.89.

All this on what was looking like a fairly quiet 10th anniversary of the star of the global credit crisis.

MSCI’s emerging market index snaps a three-day winning streak to fall 0.7 percent – its steepest daily decline since early July. China’s yuan firmed 0.3 percent against the dollar in a third straight day of gains to hit its firmest level in 10-months on the back of a stronger fixing and continued corporate dollar selling, while data shows inflation holding steady.

Away from the Korea tensions, Earnings growth for the MSCI Euro zone companies reporting this quarter is tracking at 17.7 percent, with 72 percent of results in so far. Strong results from German utility E.ON added to Tuesday's beat from peer Uniper which boosted shares in E.ON and rival RWE. The three German utilities have been among the strongest in the European sector this year, with shares growing 33 to 60 percent since January, easily outperforming the 7 percent sectoral gains.

Forecast-beating profit from ABN Amro added to strong results from European financials for the second quarter. Financials, especially banks, and energy stocks are the main drivers of earnings growth, Deutsche Bank strategists said on Tuesday, adding that without these two sectors the ratio of earnings beats to misses falls below the long-term average for the STOXX 600.

Payments processor WorldPay Group could be a focus today after it reported results and confirmed the terms of its merger with Vantiv, sealing the latest deal in a spate of merger & acquisition activity in the payments space.

In other company news and stock movers: Network, nuclear units help E.ON post forecast-beating H1; Munich Re says on track to meet full-year profit forecast; Novo Nordisk Q2 beats forecast; lifts outlook but sees lower U.S. prices in 2018; ABN Amro Q2 profit beats expectations; Voestalpine beats expectations on strong demand seen to last into Q2; France’s Engie in talks to buy Renova wind power project in Brazil; Symrise ups FY margin guidance on above-average sales growth.

South Africa's rand weakens 0.3 percent against in a second day of losses after President Jacob Zuma survived a vote of no confidence motion on Tuesday but was left politically wounded after some members on his ruling ANC party voted with the opposition. South African markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday, due to reopen on Thursday. CDS have ticked up marginally, watching for more reaction.

In Kenya, the shilling strengthened a touch against the dollar as the election commission put incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta ahead by more than 55 percent in early results. However, opposition leader Raila Odinga’s rejections of the preliminary outcome and allegations of vote rigging stocked fears that his supporters could take to the streets. Watching out for moves in Eurobonds / forwards /CDS, but nothing so far.