Snow disrupts Bulgarian soccer league

SOFIA (Reuters) - The Bulgarian Football Union has postponed all midweek domestic championship matches after snowfall made pitches in the Balkan country unplayable, the soccer governing body said on Monday.

New dates for the matches, which were due to be played between Feb. 27 and March 1, have yet to be announced.

Snow caused chaos in Bulgaria, leaving villages without electricity and blocking roads while the Sofia Airport experienced some flight delays, officials said. Schools in several municipalities were closed.

The Black Sea state’s authorities have warned people to refrain from travelling, with snow as deep as 40 cm covering parts of the country and temperatures dropping as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 Fahrenheit).

Meteorologists said snow is expected to continue falling throughout the country with temperatures forecast to remain below freezing point.