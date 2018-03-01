FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Scottish Conservatives cancel conference due to bad UK weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - The Scottish Conservative Party has cancelled its conference, which was due to start in Aberdeen on Friday, because of bad weather, it said in a statement.

Heavy snowfall has cancelled flights, trains and left many Scottish motorists stranded in their cars.

“It is with deep regret that I have to inform you in the interests of safety we have had no choice but to cancel the conference”, said director Mark McInnes in a statement.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alistair Smout

