German, French prompt prices down on anticipated wind power influx
October 19, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 2 days ago

German, French prompt prices down on anticipated wind power influx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European spot power prices in the wholesale market on Thursday lost ground as bearish wind power output projections coincided with lower demand ahead of the weekend.

Power-generating windmill turbines are pictured at the 'Amrum Bank West' offshore windpark in the northern sea near the island of Amrum, Germany September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

German day-ahead baseload electricity was down 18 percent at 37.75 euros ($44.60) a megawatt hour (MWh) TRDEBD1 while the equivalent French contract was down 6.8 percent at 51.75 euros TRFRBD1.

Thomson Reuters forecasts for German wind power output were for levels of 11 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to Friday, double the production volume expected for Thursday, and ahead of high weekend levels and probably high volumes again next working week.

Power demand on Friday will likely fall in the two interconnected power markets of Germany and France by 600 megawatts (MW), the data also showed.

($1 = 0.8465 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich

