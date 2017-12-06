Belgian police commissioner nominated to lead Europol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police commissioner Catherine De Bolle has been nominated to become the next head of Europe’s police agency, the European Union Council said on Wednesday.

De Bolle, 47, will take over from British diplomat Rob Wainwright following a formal confirmation process when his term expires on May 1, 2018.

The executive director of Europol is appointed for a four-year term, renewable once.

Located in The Hague, Europol coordinates police operations between E.U. member states against organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and people smuggling.