2 months ago
Euro zone banks still need to take swift action on bad debts: ECB
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
June 19, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 2 months ago

Euro zone banks still need to take swift action on bad debts: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.

"The quality of banks’ assets continues to be a serious challenge in the banking union as a whole, but the problem is also concentrated in certain countries," Nouy said.

"In recent months we have seen a number of banks starting to address their asset-quality issues much more actively," Nouy said. "Our efforts in this area will continue."

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King

