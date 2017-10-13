FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB defends proposal to tackle soured bank loans
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 6:20 PM / in 8 days

ECB defends proposal to tackle soured bank loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisory chief Daniele Nouy defended on Friday a proposal to tackle soured bank debt, arguing that it is both necessary and within the bank’s its mandate.

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD SEARCH GLOBAL BUSINESS 9 OCT FOR ALL IMAGES - RC19389BB510

“The draft Addendum does not establish additional obligations on banks and therefore does not go beyond the existing regulatory framework,” Nouy said in a letter to Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament.

“The draft Addendum falls within the supervisory mandate and powers of the ECB,” Nouy told Tajani after he criticised the proposal.

“In fact, it is an obligation of the ECB, in line with its supervisory mandate, to address this key vulnerability in the European banking system.”

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.