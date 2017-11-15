FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB rules on old bad loans may include transition arrangements - Angeloni
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

ECB rules on old bad loans may include transition arrangements - Angeloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank still plans to present new guidelines in resolving the bank sector’s stock of soured debt but the new rules could also include “transitional arrangements”, ECB bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Wednesday.

A logo plate is seen at the entrance to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The ECB has come under fire for proposing stringent rules on building provisions for new non-performing loans and said it may delay and refine its guidelines in light of the criticism.

“Going forward, we plan to present our considerations to address the existing stock of NPLs by the first quarter of 2018, possibly including appropriate backstops and adequate transitional arrangements,” Angeloni said in the ECB’s Supervision Newsletter.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.