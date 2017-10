FILE PHOTO: Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, speaks at a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone banks need to make faster progress in reducing their pile of bad loans, the European Central Bank’s top bank supervisor said on Friday.

“Now that the economic growth is back in Europe (..) we need to see very significant progress in addressing not performing exposures. This is very important,” Daniele Nouy told a conference in Brussels.