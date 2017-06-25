Italy to appoint special administrators for Veneto lenders-source

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government will appoint special administrators for two ailing Veneto-based regional banks which are being wound down under national insolvency procedures, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will have three special administrators each, the source said. Popolare di Vicenza's current chief executive, Fabrizio Viola, will serve as a special administrator for both lenders.