FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Italy's Creval fail to trade as Carige's troubles spark sell-off
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 17, 2017 / 9:31 AM / a day ago

Shares in Italy's Creval fail to trade as Carige's troubles spark sell-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian bank Creval (PCVI.MI) did not open on Friday, and were indicated down 31 percent, after rival Carige (CRGI.MI) failed to secure backing from a banking consortium for a 560-million-euro (499.8 million pounds) new share issue, endangering its future.

Creval recently announced plans to launch a new share issue for up to 700 million euros, more than five times its current market value. It has signed a pre-underwriting contract with Milanese merchant bank Mediobanca.

Last-minute hurdles prevented Carige from finalising an underwriting accord with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Barclays on Wednesday night, sparking concerns of more bank failures.

“It’s clear that if the Carige deal falls apart Creval’s won’t work either, and this will require looking for solutions similar to those applied to the Veneto-based banks [which were liquidated by the government],” Anthilia Capital fund manager Giuseppe Sersale said.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Danilo Masoni, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.