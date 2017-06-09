FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Mediolanum open to be part of solution for Veneto banks - CEO
June 9, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 2 months ago

Banca Mediolanum open to be part of solution for Veneto banks - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum (BMED.MI) is open to play its part in helping two ailing Italian lenders provided the country's banking system is involved, the CEO of the asset manager said on Friday.

Italy has so far failed to reach an agreement with the European Commission to bail out Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, two lenders based in the Veneto region.

"If there is a solution shared by the whole banking system, if everyone is on board, we will play our part," said Massimo Doris.

He said, however, the asset manager would not intervene on a voluntary basis and noted no one had contacted him to propose a shared solution.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Francesca Landini

