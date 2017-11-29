FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission proposes renewal of mandate for chair of bank watchdog SRB
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
November 29, 2017 / 2:23 PM / in a day

EU Commission proposes renewal of mandate for chair of bank watchdog SRB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to extend for five years the mandate of Elke Koenig, the German head of the European Union’s body in charge of disposing of failing banks.

Elke Koenig at an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, August 10, 2016. Picture taken on August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Koenig, who has chaired the Single Resolution Board (SRB) since its creation in 2014, currently has a three-year mandate that expires in December.

The Commission’s proposal needs to be confirmed by the European Parliament. Lawmakers plan to hold a hearing with Koenig on Monday, according to a draft agenda of the assembly’s economic committee.

Koenig’s nomination is coinciding with decisions on other top economic jobs in the euro zone, which entail fierce behind-the-scenes horse-trading among the bloc’s 19 member states.

On Monday, the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers is expected to appoint a new chair as the term of Jeroen Dijsselbloem comes to an end. Before May, EU leaders will also have to replace the outgoing vice president of the European Central Bank, Vitor Constancio.

Koenig has overseen this year the first wind-down of a euro zone bank under new rules aimed at reducing taxpayers’ costs when lenders fail.

The SRB’s decision, together with the EU Commission, to force in June the sale of Spain’s ailing Banco Popular to rival Santander has sparked a record number of lawsuits from bondholders who have seen their investment wiped out in the process.

Koenig has also championed strict capital requirements for euro zone banks under her watch to make sure they hold sufficient buffers that would be written off, or bailed-in, if they face collapse.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.