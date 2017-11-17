FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone current account surplus widens in September
November 17, 2017 / 9:06 AM / a day ago

Euro zone current account surplus widens in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A bigger surplus from trade boosted the euro zone’s current account surplus in September, European Central Bank data showed on Friday, countering concerns about the impact of a stronger euro on exporters.

FILE PHOTO - The euro sign landmark is seen at the headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The currency bloc recorded an adjusted current account surplus of 37.8 billion euros (33.7 billion pounds) in September, up from August’s surplus of 34.5 billion euros, the ECB said in a statement.

The adjusted 12-months surplus eased to 3.2 percent of the 19-country currency bloc’s GDP from 3.4 percent a year ago, confirming expectations for a slow but steady decline in the surplus.

To read more about the euro zone’s current account:

here

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
