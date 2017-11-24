New UK forecasts confirm slide against euro zone

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s budget forecasters cut the country’s economic outlook on Wednesday, confirming a widening gap with the resurgent euro zone.

Anti-Brexit protesters wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain’s relative decline comes as London and Brussels position themselves for the former’s departure from the European Union.

It is unclear how much of Britain’s diminishing GDP over the next few years is tied to Brexit, but uncertainty over the outcome is widely blamed.

Here is a graphic showing the tale of two economies: