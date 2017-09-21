Euro zone consumer confidence rises by more than expected in September

People walk on a shopping street in the southern German town of Konstanz January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by more than expected in September, the European Commission said in its flash estimate on Thursday.

The European Commission said confidence among consumers in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency rose to -1.2 from -1.5 in August. Analysts had expected the indicator to remain unchanged from its August reading.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment increased by 0.8 points to -1.5 in September.

The Commission’s flash estimate gave no details on why consumers were more optimistic.