a month ago
Euro zone recovery broadening but gaps remain - Coeure
#Business News
June 30, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a month ago

Euro zone recovery broadening but gaps remain - Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone's economy recovery is spreading more evenly across the currency bloc but 'large differences' remain and, in some cases, have increased, European Central Bank director Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"Although growth rates have converged recently, there are still large differences in living standards across euro area countries and, by some measures, they have even increased recently," Coeure said. "To a large extent, these differences reflect the quality of national institutions."

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

