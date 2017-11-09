Euro zone to grow fastest in decade in 2017, to slow slightly in 2018, 2019

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone economy will grow at its fastest pace in a decade this year, the European Commission forecast on Thursday sharply increasing its projections from earlier this year, but the expansion will slow somewhat next year and in 2019.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici presents the EU executive's autumn economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

In its regular forecasts for the all European Union economies, the Commission said the economy of the 19 countries sharing the euro would grow 2.2 percent this year, up from 1.8 percent in 2016. In May the Commission forecast 2017 growth at 1.7 percent.

“The European economy has performed significantly better than expected this year, propelled by resilient private consumption, stronger growth around the world, and falling unemployment,” the Commission said in a statement.

“Investment is also picking up amid favourable financing conditions and considerably brightened economic sentiment as uncertainty has faded,” it said.

Growth in 2018 is to slow to 2.1 percent and to 1.9 percent in 2019, the Commission said.