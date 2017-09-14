FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone inflation seems to have bottomed out: ECB's Smets
#Business News
September 14, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in a month

Euro zone inflation seems to have bottomed out: ECB's Smets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan Smets poses ahead of an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir -

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone appears to have bottomed out, European Central Bank policymaker Jan Smets said on Thursday.

Addressing a conference in Ljubljana, Smets also noted that ECB rate-setters decided last week that very easy monetary policy was still needed to bring inflation to the bank’s target of just under 2 percent.

“Inflation appears to have bottomed out,” Smets, who is also Belgium’s central bank governor, said.

The ECB is debating whether and how to scale back its monetary stimulus programme, and a decision on the future of the 2.3 trillion euro (2.07 trillion pounds) scheme is expected in October.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet

