FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU spokesman warns against speculation on planned euro zone proposals
Sections
Featured
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Economy
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in a day

EU spokesman warns against speculation on planned euro zone proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission cautioned against speculation on Eurozone proposals before it unveils plans Wednesday for deeper economic integration of the 19 countries that share the euro.

European Commission Chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas is seen during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The mere fact that the German press on Friday was writing that we are going to water down the stability and growth pact, while the French press today is saying that we are preaching austerity only shows one thing: that no one knows what they are talking about,” the Commission’s chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists on Monday.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.