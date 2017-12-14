New Eurogroup chair - we need to brace for economic downturn: CNBC

LISBON (Reuters) - The euro zone must prepare itself for a possible economic downturn which would add to the shock of Brexit, newly elected Eurogroup president Mario Centeno told CNBC.

Mario Centeno, Portugal's Finance Minister and newly elected President of the Eurogroup, holds a news conference at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Brexit is a challenge, and it’s a challenge in the sense that it’s a negative shock certainly for all these economies,” said Portugal’s finance minister, who was elected head of the powerful decision-making body of euro zone finance ministers on Dec. 4.

“So this road map is very important to be accomplished in the next year, so that major changes are adopted by mid-2019, because the economy has cycles and we need to prepare ourselves to what can be in the near future reversion of this positive mood,” he told the U.S. television channel in an interview.

Centeno will take over the Eurogroup presidency in mid-January from Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

He said the euro zone economies were now much more resilient than before the debt crisis, and there was no need to face the challenges “in panic mode, as we did before”.

Centeno said any debt relief talks between Greece and its European and International Monetary Fund creditors could only begin after it exits its rescue programme.

“We need to complete the programme. We are in a good mood to finish it by mid-2018, August 2018,” he added.

“And then, after the exit and the final steps of the programme, we really need to start discussing the measures that we have to discuss, on the debt.”

“It’s very important for the process to be successful that Greek authorities keep delivering as they have been and the institutions to be also on board for this.”