FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble backs ECB plans on bad loans
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2017 / 12:00 PM / in 9 days

Germany's Schaeuble backs ECB plans on bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed support on Tuesday for European Central Bank (ECB) proposals that would force banks to set aside more cash against newly classified bad loans from 2018.

“I can only support the ECB with its position. A large majority of European finance ministers also supported (ECB chief Mario) Draghi on this point,” he said after a meeting of finance ministers in Luxembourg.

Schaeuble also said Spain had developed “wonderfully” in the last few years. “I would like this development to continue within the framework of the Spanish constitution,” he added.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.