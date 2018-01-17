Merkel in Paris on Friday to discuss Europe's future with Macron - Elysee

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Paris on Friday for a working meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the future of Europe, the French leader’s office said.

France wants to inject new momentum into the two countries’ European Union reform efforts, which have been stalled by Merkel’s taxing coalition government talks at home.

Their meeting will take place a day after Germany’s acting Finance Minister Peter Altmaier, one of Merkel’s closest allies, meets his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire for talks in Paris.