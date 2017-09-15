Greek banks don't need asset quality review now - ECB

Euro coins are seen in front of a displayed Greece flag in this picture illustration, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

TALLINN (Reuters) - There is no need to conduct an asset quality review at Greek banks as a broader European Union-wide stress test is already being planned for 2018, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

“The (Single Supervisory Mechanism) made it clear they don’t see a need for an (asset quality review) given what’s planned: a stress test, which will come in 2018 as part of the broader EU exercise which is led by the European Banking Authority,” Coeure told a news conference.

Coeure added that only the ECB, the supervisor of four biggest Greek banks, could require such a review.

The comments come after Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported that the International Monetary Fund was considering making such an asset quality check part of the Greek bailout review.