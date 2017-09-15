FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks don't need asset quality review now - ECB
#Business News
September 15, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in a month

Greek banks don't need asset quality review now - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Euro coins are seen in front of a displayed Greece flag in this picture illustration, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

TALLINN (Reuters) - There is no need to conduct an asset quality review at Greek banks as a broader European Union-wide stress test is already being planned for 2018, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

“The (Single Supervisory Mechanism) made it clear they don’t see a need for an (asset quality review) given what’s planned: a stress test, which will come in 2018 as part of the broader EU exercise which is led by the European Banking Authority,” Coeure told a news conference.

Coeure added that only the ECB, the supervisor of four biggest Greek banks, could require such a review.

The comments come after Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported that the International Monetary Fund was considering making such an asset quality check part of the Greek bailout review.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams

