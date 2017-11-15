FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece doing necessary work to facilitate market access - Finance Minister
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

Greece doing necessary work to facilitate market access - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is taking the necessary steps to facilitate liquidity for its future market forays, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos gestures during a news conference with Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem (not pictured) at the Finance ministry in Athens, Greece September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“We are doing the necessary spade work to ensure appropriate liquidity conditions for future exits to the market,” Tsakalotos told Reuters, asked to comment on Greece’s debt swap plans announced earlier on Wednesday.

Athens said it planned a debt swap to replace 20 small bonds with five benchmark ones, a move designed to boost liquidity and smooth out the state’s yield curve.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.