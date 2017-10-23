Euro zone ready to do more on Greek debt - Dijsselbloem

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Greece’s bailout programme is back on track and fellow euro zone members stand ready, if necessary, to do more to manage its debt burden if Athens does its part, Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

An official holds a bag with the euro logo during a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We have managed to help the debt burden, a lot has been done there. We stand ready, if they do their part, to do more if necessary. At the end of the programme, summer next year, we will look again at how sustainable the debt is,” Dijsselbloem said after a speech in Dublin.