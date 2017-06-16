FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German budget committee to discuss Greek compromise deal on Wednesday - sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

German budget committee to discuss Greek compromise deal on Wednesday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The budget committee of Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament will debate the latest compromise deal for Greece and the International Monetary Fund's role in the bailout next Wednesday, parliamentary sources told Reuters on Friday.

"This will be subject for discussion as a normal matter on Wednesday in the budget committee," a parliamentary official said.

Another source said it remained unclear if the committee would call for a full parliamentary debate on both the aid package and the IMF's role in the third bailout.

Earlier on Friday, a senior lawmaker from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) had called for a full parliamentary debate on the euro zone's latest financing deal for Greece, challenging Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble who suggested such a debate was unnecessary.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.