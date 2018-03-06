Greece gets one bid for railway maintenance company

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has received one bid for its railway maintenance company ROSCO, the country’s privatisation agency said on Tuesday.

TRAINOSE, which was taken over by Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane last year, submitted the only binding offer.

Greece is selling ROSCO under its bailout-mandated privatisation scheme, aiming at total privatisation receipts of 2 billion euros this year. It has earmarked 5 million euros from the ROSCO sale in this year’s budget plan.