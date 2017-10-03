FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece names new CEO to lead privatisation agency
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2017 / 7:56 PM / in 16 days

Greece names new CEO to lead privatisation agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has appointed Riccardo Lambiris as the new chief executive of its privatisation agency, which is trying to sell assets to comply with the terms of the country’s bailouts. 

Lambiris, 42, will take up the role on Oct. 16, the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP) said in a statement. His appointment follows the resignation of Antonios Leousis, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Privatisations have been required under Greece’s international bailouts since 2010, but so far they have reaped only 4.4 billion euros (3.90 billion pounds) as a result mainly of political resistance and red tape.

Lambiris has long experience in business and investment banking, HCAP said, adding that he has worked at Rockwell Gold and has served as the head of the department of Mergers and Acquisitions of HSBC Bank for Greece and Cyprus.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.