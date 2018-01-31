FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:20 AM / 2 days ago

Greek retail sales drop in November, led by supermarkets, fuels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume declined 2.9 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago after a 1.0 percent drop in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.

Retail sales were led lower by supermarkets, fuels, lubricants, foods and beverages, the data showed.

Greece’s economy expanded for a third straight quarter between July and September, driven by strong tourism and higher government spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in the third quarter from the second.

The government expects the economy to grow by 2.5 percent this year.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

