ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police fired teargas at protesters in Athens on Friday after a march of about 20,000 people against reforms parliament is set to approve on Jan. 15 including restrictions on the right to strike.

Protesters flee tear gas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens, Greece January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

After the end of the march, which was largely peaceful, police fired a round of teargas to disperse a group of protesters who tried to break through a police cordon outside parliament. The unrest was short-lived.