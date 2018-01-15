FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek police fire teargas at protesters outside parliament
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 6:10 PM / a day ago

Greek police fire teargas at protesters outside parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police fired teargas at protesters outside parliament in Athens on Monday, as lawmakers voted on a new set of bailout measures prescribed by the country’s international lenders in exchange for fresh bailout loans.

More than 10,000 people had rallied outside parliament when a group of protesters hurled petrol bombs and stones at police who had formed a cordon outside parliament. Police responded with teargas.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alison Williams

