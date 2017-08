Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos arrives for a cabinet meeting at the parliament in Athens, Greece June 13, 2017.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos welcomed a decision by euro zone finance ministers to disburse additional bailout cash and offer further clarity on debt reprofiling.

"Its a big step forward from what was on the table at the last Eurogroup meeting," he told Reuters.

"It gives much greater clarity to the markets and the Greek people."